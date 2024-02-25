Donald Trump has hit out at Prince Harry, accusing him of “betraying the Queen” and saying that the Duke will be “on his own” if the former president wins a second term this year.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington DC on Saturday, Trump told the Express: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 and Trump said that the Biden administration had been “too gracious” to them in that time.

It comes as a new autobiography by royal journalist Robert Hardman claims that the late Queen Elizabeth was infuriated by Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that she had approved of them naming their daughter Lilibet.

According to the book, the late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the couple stated she had been “supportive” of the name.

Meanwhile, Harry wrote in his own autobiography Spare that he had previously taken cocaine, cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms.

This led right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation to file a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security for allowing Harry to move to the US in 2020.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan hit back after facing criticism for launching a new website which adopted their Royal titles.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel