Harry and Meghan fire back in new Royal Family website row

Prince Harry and Meghan have hit back after facing criticism for launching a new website which adopted their Royal titles.

The website change saw them repurpose their old page, Archewell, to Sussex.com. The name appears to double down on their royal status and even uses their coat of arms.

On the home page, a message reads: “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The name ‘Archewell’ had replaced the couple’s ‘Sussex Royal’ brand after Queen Elizabeth banned the couple from using it when they stepped away from royal duty four years ago.

The fresh controversy deepened after a source told the Daily Mail that the new name could bring complaints from the Royal family.

However, a source close to Harry and Meghan reportedly said: “Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”

Under the terms of an agreement struck with the Palace, Harry and Meghan can use Duke and Duchess titles but cannot use HRH in their commercial endeavours.

The new website links to the couple’s non-profit organisation, the Archewell Foundation, and production company, Archewell Productions.

Prince Harry and Meghan being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey CBS

A biography for Prince Harry on the page doesn’t mention the family, instead calling him ‘‘a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner’’.



“The Duke is the New York Times Bestselling author of Spare, a memoir of his life told with compassion, vulnerability, and unflinching honesty.

“Spare was the publishing industry’s fastest-selling non-fiction book, selling more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is called “one of the most influential women in the world” and a “feminist and champion of human rights”.

“She is a NY Times Best Selling author, publishing the acclaimed children’s book, ‘The Bench’, and ‘Together: Our Community Kitchen’ a collaborative publication with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in the UK, who were displaced after the tragic Grenfell Fire.”

That didn’t stop one royal commentator from telling The Sun newspaper it was “pathetic” the couple were using the royal coat of arms, however. The person said it was “insulting” and that the late Queen would be “furious”.

It comes after Prince Harry flew to the UK last week to meet with King Charles following his cancer diagnosis. He saw the King but did not meet his brother, the Prince of Wales.

