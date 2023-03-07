A petition is trying to get Donnie Yen booted from the Oscars for being 'pro-communist'

Over 65,000 people have signed a petition trying to oust actor Donnie Yen from presenting at the Oscars this year, citing his ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Yen, 59, has previously starred in Mulan and John Wick Chapter 4.

He was invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science to present an award at this Sunday’s Oscar awards.

However, Yen’s presence is being protested by a group of people in Hong Kong who created the Change.org petition this past weekend.

“Donnie Yen is a supporter of the Chinese Communist regime and has made several remarks in support of the Chinese government’s policies, including supporting the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong and accusing Hong Kong protesters of being rioters,” the description for the Change.org petition reads.

Earlier this year, Yen was elected as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultive Conference.

In an interview with GQ, Yen said he was “100 per cent Chinese” and shared his Chinese patriotism.

“These remarks not only violate the spirit of freedom of speech but also deny the rights of the people of Hong Kong to fight for their freedom and democracy,” the petition continues.

“If the Oscars Committee continues to invite such a person as a guest presenter, it will damage the image and reputation of the film industry and cause serious harm to human rights and moral values,” the petition says.

Several activists have expressed their concern about Yen as well.

Henry Tong, a democracy advocate from Hong Kong who started the petition, told VICE, “He’s made it clear he wants to use films as a medium to tell positive stories of China and Hong Kong. He’s helping whitewash the Chinese regime.”

Indy100 reached out to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science and Donnie Yen’s representatives for comment.

