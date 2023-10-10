Drake is going in on Andrew Tate over viral comments about Canadian men

Drake has hit back after internet personality and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate recently took a pop at Canadian men.

The rapper, who is Canadian, was responding to comments by Tate, in which he said he doesn’t think Canadian men are manly.

On an episode of his podcast, Tate said: “Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying I’m a man. ‘From where?’ ‘From Canada.’

“What? That doesn’t go together. ‘What are you talking about? Wait. You’re a man? From Canada?’ Nah. Can’t be. ‘No, no, I’m a man.’

“You’re not, bruv. Of course not. There’s no men in Canada. F***ing joking.”

Clearly, Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, doesn’t think Canadians live up to his idea of masculinity.

Drake didn’t seem to take too kindly to the comments either. The rapper commented on a clip from the podcast by writing “green light”.

In slang, “green light” means putting out a hit on someone, or alerting people that people should attack or criticise a person in response to a perceived slight.

And it’s not the first time Tate has criticised Drake. Earlier this year, he tweeted about the rapper’s pink nail polish, saying: “There’s a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

Tate and his brother Tristan were charged in June along with two Romanian female suspects of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The suspects have denied the allegations.

Instagram / Drake

Drake, meanwhile, recently said he will take a break from music following the release of his album For All The Dogs.



On an episode of the SiriusXM series Table for One, Drake shared: "I probably won't make music for a little bit.

"I'm going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I'll talk about that soon enough.

"Nothing crazy… I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I'm just saying what it is.

"So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I'm going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.

"So, I'm going to lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.