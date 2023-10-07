Drake hits out at ‘weirdos’ making Millie Bobby Brown comments on Instagram

Drake hit back at "weirdos" on social media who reportedly made comments about Millie Bobby Brown under his posts.

In the track 'Another Late Night', attention was soon turned to the Stranger Things actress, following a string of remarks online calling the pair's friendship odd due to the age difference. Bobby Brown has always spoken highly of Drake, calling him "a great friend and a great role model."

In one part of the song, the rapper says: "My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin', ayy, weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look.

"Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin', or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes."

"Open up that s**t, it's jaw droppin', really shockin', ayy, I ain't pretty flacko, b***h, this s**t get really rocky, ayy."

It comes after the 36-year-old said he will be taking a break from music following the release of For All The Dogs.

On an episode of the SiriusXM series Table for One, Drake shared: "I probably won't make music for a little bit.

"I'm going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I'll talk about that soon enough.

"Nothing crazy… I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I'm just saying what it is.

"So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I'm going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.

"So, I'm going to lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

