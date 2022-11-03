Drake poked fun at fans by sharing his porn preferences and thoughts on marriage ... in a fake Howard Stern interview.

In a joint Instagram post on Wednesday (2 November), Drake and fellow rapper 21 Savage got to the nitty gritty.

"Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow," the Canadian rapper captioned the joint post with 21 Savage. "Thanks for having us."

In the faux interview, which used questions from Stern's April interview with Jerrod Carmichael, the "Falling Back" artist said that his "habit" of dating many people helps him "make one woman."

"I like two things from this girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living," Drake said.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Then, he divulged his adult preferences.

"[I watch the] highest tier of top givers," the Grammy Award winner said before adding he believes they are "superstars of the world to me."

When Stern's question appeared to ask about his opinions on marriage, Drake admitted that he does see himself swapping vows eventually.

"I feel like we're all going to need something real," he said. Hopefully, it's not too late.

Drake has dated beauty mogul Rihanna and others.

He added: "Hopefully, I find somebody."

People took to the post's comments section to share their opinions on the skit, with many finding it humorous and making their own jokes.

One person wrote: "This the content we need, bro."

"Another classic project + savage Vs Roddy semis on the same day!!! "another added while a third: "Man, I love this."

Drake and 21 Savage also spoofed a Vogue cover and an NPR Tiny Desk performance, all before their joint album, Her Loss which will be released on Friday, 4 November.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

