Drake's father, Dennis Graham, took the liberty of honouring his son with a realistic portrait tattoo of him on his arm some years back.

And now, the rapper is mocking his dad for the strange-looking tattoo.

On Monday (8 August), Drake, who seems to be acknowledging the tattoo for the first time, took to his Instagram to share the portrait of himself on his dad's arm.

"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," the post's caption read.

The tattoo is a picture of Drake from 2010 Thank Me Later time.

Michael Bowman, the tattoo artist who is responsible for the portrait, told i-D the following: "I took me four hours, and I did it for free because it was a great opportunity. Dennis was 100% blown away and in love with it! He kept saying how it looks just like his son."

Drake also has a tattoo of his dad that is significantly smaller. He used a retro photo of Graham sporting his signature handlebar mustache for what he described as a "mini portrait."

Naturally, the internet didn't hesitate to mock Graham's tattoo, with some people making jokes that the tattoo looked like other celebrities.



One person on Instagram wrote: "Is that Daddy Yankee[?]"

"That ain't it," another added.

A third wrote: "It's the thought that counts."

Other people on Twitter also poked fun at the tattoos' appearance, with one writing: "That's a sassy a** tattoo lmao," another joked.

Check out other reactions below.

Drake, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has finally taken the stage alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the highly anticipated Young Money reunion in Toronto.

The showcase was supposed to occur on 1 August.

Before the rapper tested positive for Covid, he performed at October World Weekend with Nelly Furtado.

