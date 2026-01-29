Shirley Raines, also known as "Ms. Shirley", a nonprofit founder and TikTok star who volunteered to help the homeless, has died at the age of 58.

Raines was the founder and CEO of the non-profit organisation Beauty 2 The Streetz, founded in 2017, and would post heartwarming videos to over 5 million followers, helping those in need in homeless communities across Los Angeles and Las Vegas, who would queue as she provided them with food, clothes, makeup, hair and hygiene supplies.

She would also affectionately refer to her clients as “King,” or “Queen."

In a statement posted on social media, Beauty 2 The Streetz confirmed the news of Raines's passing, “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley."

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

They added that there were "countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched."

Raines's cause of death has not been confirmed, but the non-profit added that, "Further information will be shared as it becomes available."

Her work was recognised in 2021 when she was named the CNN Hero of the Year, winning $100,000 towards expanding the scope of her work via her non-profit.

"This journey has not been easy. I stand before you today a very broken woman. My life will never be the same since my son died," she said in her awards acceptance speech at the time, referring to the death of her two-year-old son, Demetrius, who died in 1990.

"But it's important that you know that broken people are still very much useful."

“I would rather have him back than anything in the world, but I am a mother without a son, and there are a lot of people in the street that are without a mother,” she said. “And I feel like it's a fair exchange — I'm here for them.”

On social media, viewers and followers of Raines have been paying tribute to her and the important work she did for the community after learning the news of her death.

One person wrote, "Through Beauty 2 The Streetz, Shirley Raines gave Skid Row more than food and makeovers, she gave hope. She reminded us that dignity is a human right, no matter your zip code. A Sister to the people. Her impact will live on. Rest in Power, Shirley."





"Thank you for the love, humanity and care you showed to those around you and thank you for the impact you will have well beyond your too-short life. Rest in eternal peace Shirley Raaines," a second person said.





A third person shared, "My heart is truly broken here. In life, there are people who talk about being there for the homeless and those who are genuinely about being there. Ms. Shirley Raines was a hero of mine."









"Genuinely so heartbroken over this I’ve been following Ms. Shirley for years now, and to describe her as being a “good person” feels like such an understatement after the love and commitment she’s poured into those communities. She treated everyone like family :(," a fourth person shared.









A fifth person posted, "This is absolutely devastating. I’m just so happy that she started posting those videos so that we all got to know such a genuine and kind woman. My heart goes out to not only her family and friends, but the folks that she was helping or able to help along the way. World changer."

