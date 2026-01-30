Trump faces huge backlash after claiming he plans to ‘drive housing prices up’

Donald Trump’s promises about affordability before the election look further away than ever this week, after he suffered a backlash over comments he made on wanting to put “house prices up”.

Trump spoke during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (January 29) and sparked a backlash after being accused of wanting to make it harder than ever for first time buyers to get on the property ladder.

He said: “We’re not going to destroy the value of their homes so that somebody that didn’t work very hard can buy a home.

“I don’t want to drive housing prices down. I want to drive housing prices up for people who own their homes. And they can be assured that’s what’s going to happen.”





The comments sparked a major pushback on social media, with commentators and Democrats criticising the president.

Rep. Jason Crow wrote: “Millions of hardworking folks can’t afford to buy—and the President’s tariffs are making it even more expensive.”

Commentator Ron Filipkowski wrote: "Trump to young people hoping to afford a home in the near future: Tough s***."





Another wrote: "Excellent A+ messaging for the gen Z'ers who feel like owning a home is out of reach, keep it up Mr. President!"





