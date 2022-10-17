Drew Barrymore wants you to know that she does not hate sex!

The actor and daytime TV show host is setting the record straight about her decision to abstain from sex after a comment she made was taken out of context.

Back in September, the 47-year-old spoke about fellow actor Andrew Garfield's decision to go celibate for six months in prepping for a role on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?" Barrymore said as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Barrymore went on to say she can go "years" without intimacy.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And that she has, in a recent blog post, Barrymore said she hasn't been in an intimate relationship since she parted with her ex-husband Willi Kopelman in 2016.

But this does not mean Barrymore hates sex, rather her relationship with sex has changed.



"I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level," Barrymore writes. "I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!"

She went on to explain that raising her daughters, Olive (10) and Frankie (8) are her priorities.

For Barrymore, she "needed to stay very celibate" to mourn "the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters" to move past the difficult time in her life and embrace her new blended family.

Although she says maybe one day she will have a romantic relationship, at the moment it's not at the top of her mind.

"So for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing," Barrymore writes.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.