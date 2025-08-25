Dua Lipa celebrates 30th birthday by playing video game - and it's an absolute doozy

Dua Lipa, the star famous for tracks such as 'Don't Start Now', 'Levitating', 'New Rules' and more, recently turned 30 and posted about how she celebrated the big birthday on Instagram.

The singer celebrated with her fiancé Callum Turner in Jamaica and posted two Instagram dumps of her 'last days of 29' and turning 30 on 22 August.

In her 'last days of 29' dump, there's one photo that stands out where she's in the back of a vehicle playing one of the best PS5 games out there.

And it's Gran Turismo 7. What a game that is.

Dua Lipa posted a picture of herself playing Gran Turismo 7 in the back of a vehicle / @dualipa, Instagram

On her 30th birthday post itself, Dua Lipa said: "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes ❤️

"This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favourite year yet. The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could.ve ever dreamed of...

"My 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments but filled with more love, joy and lessons than I ever imagined. I'm so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here.

"Sometimes I think the people I keep close are my greatest achievement. Looking around the table this summer at my partner, my closest friends and my loved ones (the very best of the best), I know I've done something right.

"To everyone who's been on this journey with me from tiny club shows to Wembley Stadium, anywhere and everywhere in the world, thank you for letting the music be the place where we've met, grown and shared so much of life together. I carry every single moment with me and I'll never stop being grateful. The most beautiful part is knowing there's still so much more ahead... And that we get to keep experiencing it side by side ❤️

"I love this life, I love this journey and I never take a single moment of it for granted. Here's to the next 30 and beyond... It just keeps getting better."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.