Gordon Ramsay tries Dua Lipa's viral Diet Coke drink recipe and does not hold back

It's official - Gordon Ramsay has shared his thoughts on Dua Lipa's Diet Coke recipe as he tried the unusual combination himself.

Following the singer's instructions from her viral video, the British chef poured a can of Diet Coke into a cup, and then tipped a little bit of jalapeño juice, and a little pickle juice and then added slices of pickles and jalapeño to complete the drink.

After adding more Diet Coke and more juice, Ramsay said "Okay here goes" before taking a big gulp... and then proceeded to dramatically immediately spit it out.

Ramsay isn't one to hold back on his opinions as he could be heard coughing from the concoction and shouted: "Dua Lipa, for God's sake girl, you'll ruin your vocal cords - s***!"





@gordonramsayofficial Replying to @Gordon Ramsay Had to try what @Dua Lipa was cooking up…..





Since sharing his opinion, Ramsay's video has received 1.8m views and people in the comments shared their thoughts on the unusual concoction.

One person said: "Gordon's tastebuds don't lie. if it ain't good you best believe him."

"I think he put too much jalapeños and pickle juice," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Can you imagine serving this drink to someone on Hells Kitchen, the chefs would be kicked out of the kitchen for sure."

"Too much jalapeno and pickle juice, and you should put a lot of ice too," a fourth person commented.

However, it seems other popular TikTokers disagree with Ramsay's verdict since popular creators such as @logagm, @charleenmurphyy, and @anna.antonje are all fans of the flavour.

Elsewhere, Ramsay has previously revealed the one dish you shouldn't order at a restaurant - check out out the bizarre Gordon Ramsay AI cooking series too.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings