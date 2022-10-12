Fans are speculating that this year's Love Island winners, Ekin-Su and Davide have split up - but they couldn't be more wrong.

Social media sleuths have pointed to a number of so-called clues to suggest the couple are no more, but given Ekin-Su and Davide have not said anything about the speculation, still have photos of each other across their social media accounts, and Ekin-Su's representative confirmed to indy100 that the rumours are unfounded, the clues should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

One thing that confused people is that the pair took separate holidays recently. Davide has been in Ibiza with Spotify for an end of season party, whilst Ekin-Su has been in Rome doing a shoot.

Then there are the cryptic tweets that are part and parcel of all celebrity dramas. According to The Sun, in the early hours of Saturday morning, Ekin-Su said on Twitter: “Priorities… hmm.” She later deleted the tweet, and posted: “To all my fans supporting me all the time. I love you…Ekin always will be making the right moves #trust #watchthisspace.”

She added: “My fans mean the world to me. Don’t worry guys I’m taking note! And trust me I love you all SO much.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fans also thought an interview shed light on the truth about their relationship. Speaking to OK!, Ekin-Su described how being in a relationship in the public eye “isn’t easy”. She added: “Having a relationship is a job on its own!”



However, she did say since the villa, herself and Davide have really come to realise how much they care for one another. “When you really love someone you get jealous,” she said. “And whereas before it wasn’t that intense, now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we really care about each other!'”

People love to speculate about the fates of Love Island couples. But on this occasion, it sounds like a bit fuss over nothing.

A spokesperson confirmed the couple are still together.

All's well that ends well.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.