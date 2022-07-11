Adam Collard flirts in Love island first look as controversial ex-islander returns

After the shock return of Love Island season 4 contestant Adam Collard to the ITV2 dating show, a first look shows he's not wasting any time getting to know the girls in there.

In a preview for tonight's episode (11 July), the 26-year-old can be seen chatting to Paige Thorne and Danica Taylor, both of whom seem interested.

'He's so fit', Paige giggles in her beach hut confession, while Danica told him, 'you do fit typically my type' during a poolside chat.

Adam is known for his controversial history on the show.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

