Elle Fanning claims she didn't get a role because she was told she was 'unf***able'

Actress Elle Fanning revealed in a new Hollywood Reporterroundtable that she got turned down for a movie role at 16 for being "unf**kable".

The Great star joined other female comedy actresses including Jenna Ortega, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, and more. All are nominated for this year's Emmys.



One of the topics the actresses discussed explored dealing with sexism in the industry, in which Fanning spoke about an experience she said she had as a minor whilst auditioning for a movie.

"I've never told this story," the former child star said. "But I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it. But it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I didn't hear from my agents because they wouldn't tell me things like this. That filtration system is really important because there's probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered."

"I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf**kable.'" She added.

"Woah. at 16?" Lee Ralph responded in shock.

"Of course, there are so many stories like this," Fanning said. "I've talked to people about this. And I can laugh at it now, like 'What a disgusting pig!'"

Comedy Actress Roundtable: Jenna Ortega, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elle Fanning, Ayo Edebiri & More youtu.be

Fanning also took a moment to thank the adults around her for protecting her. She said "I have an amazing manager and agent who've been with me since I was 8 or 9."

Around the age that comment was made, Fanning had featured in films such as Disney's Maleficent, as well as having a supporting role in Oscar-nominated film Trumbo.

