Ellen DeGeneres reveals she's 'done' with Hollywood

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she has quit Hollywood and won't be making a return after her Ellen’s Last Stand…. Up Tour.

The former talk show host and comedian shared the news during a Q&A segment when a fan asked whether she had any plans to go into Broadway.



"Um, no," DeGeneres reportedly responded. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

"Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens," she continued, jokingly adding: "Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean. I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean."

"Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old," she added. "Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."

Back in 2020, DeGeneres issued an apology after being hit with allegations of a toxic work environment at her show.

"I take this very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people it affected," the host said at the time.

"I learned that things happened that should never have happened," she said. "If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am sorry for that."

She said that despite reports in "the press and social media... the truth is that I am the person that you see on your TV".

"I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I am sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress," she continued.

The Ellen show has won over 60 Emmy Awards since first airing in 2003.

