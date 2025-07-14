Even Elmo wants Trump to release the Epstein files - but that’s not the full story

As US president Donald Trump’s administration continues to face intense criticism over its handling of the Epstein files (namely around a “client list” which attorney general Pam Bondi said was on her desk in February, but didn’t exist in July), the Republican has been called out by an unlikely individual on Twitter/X: Elmo.

Except, we should mention at this point that the account belonging to the beloved Sesame Street character was hacked when it went after Trump – not least because we imagine the f-bomb isn’t a word that’s in the puppet’s lexicon as a children’s TV star.

The tweet in question mentioned Trump’s handle and told him to “release the files”, while other shocking posts indulged in rampant antisemitism by saying “kill all Jews”, claiming Jews “control the world” and calling for their extermination.

The offending posts have since been deleted, but Elmo’s Twitter/X profile still links to a bizarre Telegram channel in its bio.

Sunday’s Twitter/X rant has since been met with disbelief by other social media users, with some cracking jokes about a child-friendly character making remarks which were obviously not child-friendly in nature.

“I thought we agreed @elmo is off limits,” commented one:

Another referenced Trump’s decision to pull funding from Sesame Street’s host broadcaster PBS as part of an executive order in May targeting “biased media” - the show will now stream on Netflix later this year:

A third wrote that Elmo “humiliating Trump” was not on their “bingo list” for the year:

“This is just the beginning. It ain’t over till it’s Grover,” quipped another.

In a statement issued to indy100, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson said: "Elmo’s X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts.

"We are working to restore full control of the account.”

