Elon Musk's response to allegations he had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne has resurfaced, as the defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp heats up.

In a defamation suit brought by Depp against The Sun last year, a deposition by Josh Drew, ex-husband to Heard’s best friend, claimed that Heard allegedly had a threesome with Musk and Delevingne while Depp and Heard were still married.

Shortly thereafter, Musk gave an exclusive statement to Page Six about the rumors.

"Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate," Musk said. "She would confirm this."

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage," Musk added.

In November 2020, a high court in the UK rejected Depp's lawsuit against The Sun, which called him a “wife beater” in an article.

The latest defamation suit was filed by Depp against Heard in response to a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described her domestic abuse experience, although Depp was not directly named.

Depp claims Heard's allegations of abuse are not true and damaged his reputation.

Musk has maintained that he and heard began dating after Heard had separated from Depp between 2016 and 2018.

“I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on," Musk said in the 2020 statement to Page Six.

“Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!" The Tesla CEO added.

