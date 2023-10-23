Elon Musk will give Wikipedia $1 billion if website agrees to childish name change

You know how anytime you go onto Wikipedia you're asked to donate? Elon Musk could get rid of that once and for all, on one condition.

Wikipedia is run by a team of volunteers and is free to access. Volunteers help keep the site up to date as well as write numerous translations for various articles to increase the accessibility.

Now, Elon Musk is offering the site $1 billion dollars, but only if they change their name.

Musk, who clearly has the same humour as a 12-year-old, is prepared to give out a large cheque if Wikipedia becomes... 'D**kipedia'.

Musk was seemingly inspired after seeing the standard appeal for donation on the site, although was unsure why the site was asking for money.

"Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation ants so much money?" The Twitter/X CEO asked.

"It certainly isn't needed to operate Wikipedia. You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone!

"So, what's the money for? Inquiring minds want to know..."

But a quick Google and Musk could have found the answer himself.

Samantha Lien, a spokeswoman for the Wikimedia Foundation, told The Washington Post: "Based on guidance from the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, our reserve amounts to one year of operating budget.

"If there were circumstances that affected our ability to raise those funds during that period, we could end up in an urgent situation - the reserve is a safety net to protect Wikipedia against such as possibility."

Although, the large donation perhaps isn't the best use of Musk's money after his wealth dropped by $16 billion after shares in Tesla dropped by 9.3 percent since the company released its 2023 third-quarter earnings report.

