Elon Musk's recent Twitter verification fiasco is not over just yet.

According to the late actor Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, her beloved husband's Twitter verification checkmark was taken away following his death last year.

Saget, a comedian and actor known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, has over two million followers on Twitter.

On Monday, Rizzo kindly asked Musk to reinstate Saget's blue check "out of respect for his legacy."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Hi [Elon Musk] -today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done?" Rizzo wrote.

She added that she only asked because she knows her late husband would be "bummed" to see he was no longer verified.

"He’d say 'hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?'" Rizzo added.

@EatTravelRock

It is unclear how Saget lost his verification but according to the Wayback Machine, the last time he was recorded verified was on 31 July 2022.



A Twitter account can lose its verification if it is inactive for six months or longer. Other dead celebrities like the late comedian Norm Macdonald lost their verification badges.

People rallied behind Rizzo, calling on Musk to allow Saget to remain verified or implement a new technique to keep deceased people's verification.

Actor Seth Green supported Rizzo by tweeting, "#BobSagetImmortal."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Bob deserves his legacy. Strength and courage, Kelly."

Jason Calacanis, an entrepreneur, and friend of Musk, pitched an idea to Musk to add a "memorial feature on Twitter" where people could celebrate those who have passed.

@jason

Some people found it odd that Saget's verification was taken away, given that other people can pay $11 per month for a verification badge.

Others offered to pay for Saget's Twitter Blue subscription so the late actor could remain verified.

@rlorbecki

@mguice

Other social media networks like Facebook offer memorial pages for people who died.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.