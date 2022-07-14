Elon Musk’s father has spoken about his personal life, claiming that he’s had a second child with his stepdaughter.

Errol Musk, who is 76, revealed that he had a daughter with Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, back in 2019.

The pair already had one child together, after it was reported that Musk Sr. and Bezuidenhout welcomed baby Elliot Rush in 2018.

The pair began their relationship over recent years, after Musk Sr. helped to raise her from the age of four. He was married to her mother Heidi for 18 years, and they have two children together.

Speaking to The Sun, Musk Sr. said the second child was "unplanned" but that they are now all living together.

He said: "I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.

Musk Sr. spoke about his relationship with Bezuidenhout Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty

"She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know."

Musk Sr. added: "She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.

"But I realised she's two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her. So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself.

He added: "I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking women I've ever seen in my life."

When asked if he might have more children, he replied: "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.

"If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist."

Musk Sr. also admitted his other daughters were "shocked" by the pair beginning a relationship.

"And they still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister,” he said.