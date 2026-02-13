Steven Spielberg donates $25K to James Van Der Beek's family GoFundMe page

Steven Spielberg has donated $25,000 to James Van Der Beek's family following the Dawson's Creek star’s death.

On Wednesday (February 11), the actor's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced his death from colorectal cancer at the age of 48.

Since James's passing, a GoFundMe page has been set up by family friends to help Kimberly and their six children due to "significant financial strain" from the cost of James's medical care.

"Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them," the page reads.

Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, are among those who donated, as the couple gave $25,000 towards the cause - and Dawson's Creek fans will know why this is particularly poignant.

Van Der Beek was known for portraying the lead Dawson Leery in the hit drama series Dawson's Creek, which aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, and he starred alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

In the show, Dawson was determined to become a filmmaker, citing Spielberg as his filmmaking idol.

At the Dawson's Creek cast reunion event in September, Spielberg made a virtual appearance where he had a message for Dawson.

Dawson, you made it. Maybe someday, I will get to have a Dawson’s closet," Spielberg said in the clip at the event held to support F Cancer and Van Der Beek, as PEOPLE reported.

Since the GoFundMe was launched, it has smashed the original $1.5 million target, and at the time of writing, over $2,235,775 has been raised.

Other notable celebrities have also donated include actress Zoe Saldaña, who pledged $2,500 a month to the family, Wicked director Jon M. Chu who reportedly donated $10,000. Meanwhile, the top donation currently stands at $50,000 by Caldera Lab.

Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 he was receiving treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer after initially brushing off symptoms. Following his diagnosis, Van Der Beek spent time raising awareness around screening.

