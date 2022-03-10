Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician girlfriend Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) have had a second child, it has been revealed, after the singer had to reveal to Vanity Fair that she had a baby daughter.

The news was announced after the child – born by surrogate in December - started crying during Grimes’ interview with the outlet, meaning she was made to explain that it was child number two.

“She’s a little colicky too,” the artist explained, going on to write in a text to the reporter that the child’s full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. It’s Y, for short.

Yes, really.

According to Vanity Fair, Exa refers to the supercomputing word exaFLOPS; Dark is a nod to dark matter; and Sideræl – pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el” – is a stylisation of the word sidereal, another word from the world of physics which concerns “distant stars”.

Our head hurts too.

Y’s name isn’t the only bizarre name in the family, however, with the pair’s first child – a boy - being named X Æ A-XII.

If you’re somehow wondering how to pronounce that, Grimes pronounces it as “X A.I. Archangel”, apparently.

Yes, they really did make an X and Y chromosome pun with the names. They're real, and we promise that they're not the result of our editor’s cat walking along the keyboard.

And looking at Twitter, it seems others were also taken aback by the unusual choice:

The same cover story also revealed that Grimes and Musk may be back together in some form, despite it previously being reported in September that the pair broke up.

She told the journalist: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.

“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…

“We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.

“We’ve always wanted at least three or four [children],” she said.

So maybe we should expect some more nonsensical baby names in the future.

Our bet is on the next one being called Z.

