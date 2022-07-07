Elon Musk said he is doing his best to help the population crisis after reports that he's had "two more children" with Shivon Zillis, the Neuralink executive.

In court documents obtained by Business Insider, it revealed that the tech billionaire and Zillis' children were born in November 2021.

This was weeks before the now father of nine and his on-again, off-again partner Grimes welcomed their second child, a daughter.

On Thursday (7 June), Musk took to his Twitter to mention how he's working hard to help with the "underpopulation crisis."

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.

"A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In another tweet, Musk also praised people who have "big families."

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he wrote.

People on the platform believed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted after the report that he had "secret twins" born.

One wrote: "Elon presumably responding to yesterday's report that he had secret twins last year and now has nine known children."

"Not everyone is a multi-billionaire who can pay for a big family," another added.

A third joked: "This is not the best reasoning I've ever seen for having a kid with your employee."

Someone else who felt that Musk seemed "obsessed" with the number of children people have added:

"It's really, really strange that you are so obsessed with how many kids people have. It's giving 'supreme court of the united states' vibes.

"it's not your intention, but you are scaring people into a dangerous forced birth mindset. let people have as many/few kids as they want."

In a Vanity Fair profile of Grimes( real name Clare Boucher) from earlier this year, she and Musk's daughter Exa Dark Siderælwas born in December 2021.

They are also the parents of son X AE A-XII, born in May 2020.

Musk is also the father of twins Griffin and Vivian, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with his ex-wife, author Justine Musk.

Their eldest child, Nevada, died at 10 weeks of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.