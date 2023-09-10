Elon Musk has baffled fans of the popular game Warhammer 40,000 by seemingly borrowing from the title as the inspiration for his newest child's name: Techno Mechanicus.

A new biography on Musk written by Walter Isaacson revealed the existence of the previously unannounced addition to the billionaire's family which he reportedly had with former partner the Canadian musician Claire Boucher aka Grimes.

It has not been disclosed exactly when Musk and Grimes had the child but it is the third the former couple have had together, despite their relationship ending in 2021.

This now brings the number of children that Musk has brought into the world to 11 but the new baby's name has raised the eyebrows amongst many, mostly because it sounds like something from Warhammer.

Mechanicus is indeed a word from the game most commonly associated with the Adeptus Mechanicus faction, a group of cyborg warrior priests which does sound like something that would appeal to Musk.

With this in mind, Warhammer players and those in the know have taken to Musk own platform X/Twitter to point out the similarities.





















The new child's unusual name, who is said to be called 'Tau' for short, follows a tradition between the pair who have named their previous two children X Æ A-Xii, or X, and Exa Dark Sideræl, or Y, respectively.

