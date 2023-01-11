Elon Musk's latest public unfollow has set tongues wagging

There’s speculation surrounding the relationship between Twitter CEO Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend, the Canadian musician Grimes.

On Wednesday, a Twitter bot called “Big Tech Alert” which notifies Twitter users when executives use the platform, had some interesting news.

Musk, 51, unfollowed Grimes, 34, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

“Elon Musk (Great person. Please do not ban this bot.) is no longer following Grimes,” the Twitter account wrote.

Musk and Grimes dated from 2018 until 2021. The two share a son, X AE A-XII, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

BigTechAlert's plea was a nod to the former Twitter accounts that Musk banned for doxxing people’s locations like ElonJets and CelebJets.

Musk and Grimes have had an on-again-off-again relationship which the musician described as "very fluid" to Vanity Fair last year.

"We’re best friends. We see each other all the time," Grimes told the magazine. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

However, some questioned how close the two could be if Musk was unfollowing his ex-girlfriend and mother to his two children.





@MightyTesla

@DCS9658

Neither Musk nor Grimes addressed the unfollow publicly.



However, the unfollow may not have been personal as Musk also recently unfollowed his brother, Kimbal Musk.

@BigTechAlert

Given recent security concerns surrounding Musk, the SpaceX co-founder may be choosing to keep family and work separately.

Musk also shares six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and two children with the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, Shivon Zillis.

