Elon Musk has claimed his young son was followed in the car he was travelling in and posted a clip of the "crazy stalker."

Taking to Twitter, Musk explained how he believes the man thought it was him in the car but it was actually his two-year-old X Æ A-Xii or "X" inside, that he shares with musician Grimes.

The 51-year-old said the man "blocked the car from moving" and even "climbed onto the hood."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood," Musk tweeted.

A clip was also posted by the Twitter chief that showed the "crazy" man in a black hood and black material covering his mouth who was sat inside a white vehicle and could also be seen with his phone out to record the exchange.

"Anyone recognize this person or car?" the billionaire asked his 121.3m Twitter followers.

Musk has since established that "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

He added: "Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok."

"Doxxing" is where somebody's personally identifiable details such as their home address or phone number are published on the internet.

It comes as Musk suspended the Twitter account @elonjet run by 20-year-old college student Jack Sweeney who used publicly available records to share where Musk's private jet was flying which had 526,000 followers before Wednesday.

In January this year, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the account that tracked his flights, but the college student ultimately turned this down.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk wrote after detailing how his son was being followed.

Previously, Musk said he wouldn't ban the account because of his "commitment to free speech" when he bought the social media platform in October for $44bn.



Last month, Musk tweeted: "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk."

“He [Musk] said this is free speech and he’s doing the opposite," Sweeney told Associated Press.

Sweeney also tracks other celebrities' aeroplane journeys such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Russian oligarch's and Kim Kardashian with the purpose of drawing attention to the excessive use of carbon emissions and unnecessary flights

But by Wednesday, these different accounts along with his personal Twitter were suspended, but the programmer also tracks Musk's flights on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.