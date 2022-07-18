Kylie Jenner is being slammed for apparently taking a super-short 17-minute long flight - which resurfaced amid outrage over her posing in front of private jets in an Instagram photo with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Twitter account CelebJetstweeted on July 12th informing followers Jenner's jet had taken off from Camarillo, California and had an approximately three-minute-long flight until landing in Van Nyus, California.

Shortly after they account updated with the landing information, indicating the flight took around 17 minutes.

This week on Instagram, Jenner, 24, posted a photo posing in front of two private jets with Scott. The caption reads, "you wanna take mine or yours ?" in reference to the two planes behind the couple.

People immediately slammed Jenner for using jet fuel to take the short flight.

"Destroying the climate, cute" an commenter wrote on Jenner's post.

"This isn't the flex you think it is" another person wrote.

"As we choose between gas and meals." A person said.

People felt as though Jenner's post was slightly out-of-touch given the price of gas being unaffordable for everyday people and major concerns about climate change.

"80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year." Sommer tweeted.

"Kylie Jenner alone with her jet made more co2 in 6 months than what I'd make in 3 years just by living life normally," Mel wrote.

The 17-minute flight was followed by a 29-minute flight from Van Nyus to Palm Springs, California according to CelebJets.

"Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?" A person wrote on Jenner's Instagram.

It is unclear why Jenner took a private plane to the airport close by, some hypothesized the plane may have needed to re-fuel or quick service that the initial airport could not provide.

Other celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Steve Spielberg, Jack Nicklaus, and more have taken flights that are under one hour flight time in order to reach a different airport quicker than driving. All have been criticized for wasting jet fuel.

We reached out to media for Jenner for comment.

