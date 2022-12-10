Elon Musk has posted a rare photo of son X AE A-XII visiting Twitter HQ.

The two-year-old smiled for the snap on a rooftop during a visit to the social media platform's headquarters in San Francisco after Musk made headlines when he took control of Twitter in a £44bn acquisition deal back in October.

In a tweet to his 120m followers, Musk wrote: "X in beautiful San Francisco."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



X was all smiles again in another photo his father shared of the toddler's Twitter security badge.

The billionaire welcomed his son with musician Grimes back in May 2020, and since then there have been rare glimpses of the child, though he did make a public appearance at a TIME Person of the Year event with his father.

Musk and Grimes then welcomed their second child, daughter Exa, in December 2021 via surrogate.

Grimes has also spoken about X during an interview with Vanity Fair: "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E [Elon] is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."

While the 'Oblivion' singer was with Musk at the time of the interview in March this year, she gave an update on Twitter revealing they had split up by the time the article was published.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now." she tweeted.

Musk became the father of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, just before the birth of his second child with Grimes.

He also has six children with ex-wife Justine Musk, their eldest Nevada, who passed away at 10 weeks in 2002, and went on to have Griffin and Vivian, 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 16.

Vivian identifies as a trans woman and changed her name on her birth certificate earlier this year in accordance with her gender identity.

The reason Musk's daughter gave behind her name change was that she didn't want "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

In response, Musk said interview with the Financial Times , that his strained relationship with his daughter "may change" in the future.

“I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all," he added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.