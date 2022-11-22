Supermodel and podcaster Emily Ratajkowski reportedly blocked Australian comedian Celeste Barber on Instagram for poking fun at one of her bikini photoshoots.

Last year, Barber, 40, uploaded a video of Ratajkowski posing against a wall during a photoshoot.

It then jump-cut to Barber imitating the same pose but with a mischievous grin on her face.

"We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here's my a**," she jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And in a recent conversation with NovaFM's Fitzy and Wippa, Barber shared that the High Low with Emrata host blocked her a while ago on Instagram, but she has no hard feelings about it.

When the hosts asked if she received any feedback from Ratajkowski, 31, she admitted that she doesn't believe that she "is a fan" of her comedy.

"That's okay; she's allowed to not love it. But she blocked me," Barber said.

Barber also revealed that people send her a bunch of photos for her to make parodies.

During her controversial parody post of Ratajkowski, people flocked to the comment section to offer mixed opinions.

One person wrote: "Best one you've ever done!! In my opinion. I can't stop laughing."

"Omg, I've been sitting here for hours, watching your video and dying from laughter," another added.

However, some thought Barber was being "mean" and misogynistic in her post.

"The caption is quite mean if you understand the context. Empower women don't drag her down," someone wrote.

Another chimed in and added: "This has 'you asked for it' energy. Gross. I was a big fan, but do better."

Other people thought Barber's post was inspirational and made them feel "comfortable" in their own skin.

"Ahahahha. Oh, dearest Celeste, thank you that you are there and making us feel comfortable in our bodies," one added.

"Where do you find these things!! Thank you, though, for making women look so utterly real and beautiful, each in our own skin!" another added.

Barber, who has 9.3 million followers on Instagram, is well-known for re-creating photo shoots of some of the world's most famous women who have society's definition of "ideal" body types, all to shut down the mainstream views on beauty.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

