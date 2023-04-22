Emily Ratajkowski finally addresses Harry Styles kiss

Emily Ratajkowski has broken her silence about that footage showing her and Harry Styles locking lips.

Last month, the pair were spotted kissing beside a silver car in Tokyo. The footage immediately went viral across social media, with heartbroken fans sharing their takes online.

The model, author and podcast host, also known as EmRata, opened up to Vogue Spain, saying she finds it "bizarre" when private moments become a hot topic.

"It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them," she told the publication.

"I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.

"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."

EmRata also touched on rumours that it had caused a spat with Styles' ex, Olivia Wilde. "That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue," she told Vogue.

She went on to address "slut shaming" and her frustrations towards the way young women are treated on social media, referencing the Adam Levine cheating scandal.

"In case you ask me about it, it’s more of the same," EmRata said, adding: "I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde], because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions."

A few weeks before the footage of her and Styles took to the global stage, she appeared on a podcast where she said: "I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great'.

"If you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh."

