Emily Ratajkowski reveals why men become emasculated while dating her

Model Emily Ratajowski has been exploring the complicated roles of men and women in society and dating in recent years.

But in her latest podcast episode for High Lows, Ratajowski offered some insight into how men feel dating a powerful woman, from personal experience.

Speaking with influencer and model Olivia Ponton, Ratajowski, 31, explained how being an “independent woman” can emasculate some men.

“I feel like a lot of men who truly want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it,” Ratajowski said.

Ponton and Ratajkowski agreed with the idea and spoke vaguely about their personal experiences dating and having successful careers.

“What I hate with dating, and with men in particular, is I feel like they’re like ‘ok yes you’re special you’ve done it’ and they love it and then slowly they get emasculated and they don’t know what to do with those feelings and they resent you,” Ratajkowski said.

The My Body author went on to explain that after resentment they “start to tear you down” and then you’re “back to square one”.



Ponton agreed and spoke about presenting more masculine in female-male relationships, saying, “I think men are very insecure of more masculine, powerful women because they are just intimidated by us.”

Ratajkowski did not use specific examples for this but the model is fresh off a split from former SNL cast member Pete Davidson and filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022.

Since her split, Ratajkowski has used her platform on social media to speak about misogyny and toxic masculinity.

