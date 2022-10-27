Martha Stewart was asked if she would date Pete Davidson, and didn't say no... calling the comedian and former SNL cast member "sort of cute."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 81-year-old took part in a game called "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag," where Barrymore gave the names of three celebs to choose what colour flag they would be.

(The red flag means "no", the green means "yes" and yellow is somewhere in between those answers).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One of the men mentioned was Davidson and despite the 53-year age gap Stewart immediately waved her green flag.

“I mean, he's dated so many women," she said, alluding to the fact 28-year-old has been in public relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and most recently Kim Kardashian.

"I'm not saying that's bad, I think that's good - and he's sort of cute."

Stewart went on to reveal that she and Davidson first met when filming the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber back in 2015.

"I know him. He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber! Whose also very cute by the way," she said.

“Oh he is a good guy ... very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

Not exactly sure what Stewart was referring to but it prompted some whopping from the audience, and a grin from Barrymore...

"Age is not a thing for him, just saying..." Barrymore replied, but Stewart then added how Davidson is like her "lost son."

It's not the first time Stewart has said this, previously describing him as "like the son I never had" in response to dating memes about her and Davidson that went viral after the comedian split from Kim Kardashian.

One of those tweets shows a photo of Stewart holding hands with Davidson who is next to Kardashian at the White House Correspondent's dinner with the caption "We should've seen this coming."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.