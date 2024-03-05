A fundraiser for the adult star Emily Willis has been set up by her family after hospitalisation for an “unforeseen battle”.

Last month, it was reported Willis had been hospitalised after emergency services received a call about an unresponsive 25-year-old, according to TMZ. The porn star, model and influencer was thought to be in a “critical condition”.

Following her hospitalisation, her family has now set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her ongoing medical bills.

According to her family, she is going to need “lots of” medical help as she faces “an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle”.

The fundraiser was set up on 2 March with a target of raising $60,000. At the time of writing, the donations total $21,780.

The description on the page did not go into specifics about Willis’ situation, but it suggested that she is going to be on a long “path to recovery”.





Her family explained: “Recently, Emily’s world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle. With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting.

“The path to recovery stretches far ahead of her, requiring lots of care. The weight of this position extends beyond the emotional and physical; it bears down upon us financially. With mounting medical bills, the necessities of travel, all while the regular flow of life’s expenses continue.”

It went on to explain that funds raised would be put towards Willis's medical bills and travel and accommodation costs for the family.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings