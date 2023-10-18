Inside the conspiracy Eminem died in 2006 and was replaced by a clone

There has been a range of conspiracy theories surrounding celebrities over the years, from Steve Jobs faking his death to Katy Perry actually being JonBenet Ramsey.

There is now another outlandish theory that Eminem died in 2006 and was replaced by an android clone.

The theory first started after some fans began to notice a change in his voice over the years, often naturally occurring amongst singers and rappers due to years of strain on the voice, as well as ageing.

The theory escalated when Spanish website La Guía Del Varón decided to claim that the rapper had died in a car accident back in 2006.

Some fans also pointed out slight changes in appearance such as jaw shape and overall facial structure, something that can occur as a person ages.

Looking for more to back up their theories, fans then turned to Eminem's lyrics and music style, where they cite 'significant changes' since 2006 (when he supposedly died).

Back in 2013 there was also footage of Eminem supposedly 'glitching' on a live ESPN report which convinced people even more that he was an android.

@grace.mitscherlich Reply to @purpleheadedqueeflicker_ #clone #eminem #conspirancytheory

Others, though, said "That's just Eminem being Eminem."

But after rapper B.o.B posted a series of cryptic tweets in 2016 that claimed human cloning had existed for years, many saw it as even more proof that Eminem was now a clone.

But whilst some believe it most are more sensible about what caused the changes with Eminem, such as age and stylistic evolution.

"You're reaching way too far," wrote one user under a video about the conspiracy theory.

