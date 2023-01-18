Celebrities
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian got roasted by well-known photo editing app Facetune, mocking their well-known love of tuning up their selfies.
Recently, Jenner shared a few images of herself on Instagram surrounded by lush greenery and sporting what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with an exposed back from Kardashian's SKIMs shapewear line.
Commenting on the Kylie Cosmetics founder's image, Kardashian wrote: "can u tag @skims please LOL."
Jenner responded back to the SKIMSs mogul's comment: "'@kimkardashian i had to steal this from mom's house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims.”
Not too long after that, Jenner shared a selfie on Instagram, captioning the photo with one of Kardashian's most legendary quotes: "'don't be f***ing ruuude."
The photo of Jenner in the SKIMS shapewear accompanied by the exchange with her older sister was reshared to the Instagram account CommentsByCelebs – and it caught the attention of FaceTune.
"Can they tag me pls LOL," the account wrote, a play on Kardashian's response.
FaceTune's comment also made its way onto other social media platforms like TikTok, with one user (@amandchristine_10 jokingly saying the photo-sharing app has "audacity."
One person wrote: "Facetune can totally see who uses the app."
"Kris will get whoever runs the Facetune account FIRED," another joked.
A third wrote: "Iconic comment. Slay Facetune."
Facetune itself also took to the comment section of the post and cheekily wrote: "oops," prompting the original poster to respond: "I AM SCREAMING."
Kim and Kylie and the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad have experienced years of allegations that they edit their pictures to modify their appearance.
Last year, Kim faced fire when close-up photos of her at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party showed her skin's actual texture.
In 2020, Kylie received a similar fate after she posted Met Gala throwbacks to Instagram from lockdown.
Eagle-eyed viewers started to compare the Instagram versions of her throwbacks to the original ones, which appeared to show her having a slimmer waistline and deeper cleavage.
However, photoshopping may not be the case for Kim, who recently gave herself a "chav" makeover on TikTok.
