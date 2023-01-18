Kim Kardashian reduces fans to tears with bizarre 'chav' makeover

Kim Kardashian turned heads on Wednesday when she jumped on a very unlikely TikTok trend.

The hilarious clip, which racked up 11.2 million views in less than 24 hours, shows the reality star giving herself a British chav makeover.

In a move that no one had on their 2023 bingo card, the Skims founder painted on dark, thick block-like eyebrows using a black pencil. She then poorly applied foundation using a different shade, before piling on huge triangles of pale undereye concealer and setting it with powder.

To make matters even more hysterical, she lip-synced along to Blackpool grime artist Millie B, whose song 'M to the B' recently became a TikTok sensation.

Kardashian uploaded the clip to her joint TikTok with daughter North West, 9 – and while the comments are currently turned off, it didn't take long for people to turn to Twitter in hysterics.

"'I just can’t believe Kim Kardashian has made TikTok singing millie-b I’m crying," one person wrote, while a second reiterated: "This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on TikTok."

Another quizzed: "How am I waking up to Kim Kardashian doing a TikTok to Millie B?"

A third person, who highlighted he was not a Kardashian fan, wrote: "I will never like or support the Kardashians in any shape or form but Kim Kardashian doing ‘British chav’ makeover on TikTok really had me hovering over that Like button."

In a separate clip posted hours prior, Kardashian appeared to make a light-hearted dig towards her sisters.





"Every time I Facetime my sisters group chat," she wrote, whilst rolling her eyes.

As the audio, she used someone's terrible rendition of Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep'.

