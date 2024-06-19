Fallout's Ella Purnell doesn't want to "get typecast as the cannibalism chick"

Fallout star Ella Purnell has said she doesn't "want to get typecast as the cannibalism chick" from her role in the hit Prime Video show and previous roles.

British actor Purnell plays Lucy MacLean, the main character in the TV adaptation of Fallout.

She's previously had roles in Yellowjacket and Army of the Dead with a bit of a recurring theme of cannibalism or flesh-eating zombies involved in these worlds.

And speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she joked she doesn't want to get "typecast".

"What's so funny is that I didn't put two and two together with Yellowjackets and Fallout," Purnell said.

"I never, ever was like, 'oh God, what are people going to say about my cannibalism trend?' It never occurred to me until I started doing press, and I was like, 'oh yeah, I guess it's a thing'.

"So, hopefully, we don't make a habit of this. I don't want to get typecast as the cannibalism chick."

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the first season of Fallout

Purnell also shared her thoughts for what's to come for her character Lucy in the second season of Fallout.

She said: "I really don't have any autonomy over this character. I do what the writers write for me and I always find a way to make it work and I always find a way to justify it.

"Part of me thinks she'll always be Lucy and the other part of me wonders how anyone can survive that betrayal and hurt and trauma.

"Her entire world has just been ripped apart and ripped at the seams. It crumbled in front of her in a second.

"She's always had such strong core beliefs but they were rooted in her dad. So when you take away that base foundation, I just don't know how she’ll fare, I just don’t know."

