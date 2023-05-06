Floella Benjamin fans delighted to see Play School 'icon' as part of the coronation

Celebrities
Beloved former children’s TV presenter turned author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, has received widespread praise for her involvement in the coronation of King Charles III.
The ex-Play School star was tasked with carrying some of His Majesty’s royal objects or ‘regalia’ – specifically the Sceptre with Dove (also known as the Rod of Equity and Mercy) which represents the monarch’s spiritual role and has a dove at the top representing the Holy Ghost.
Ahead of the coronation, Baroness Benjamin said of the opportunity: “I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic coronation ceremony.
“To be selected to carry the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for, and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced.”
The Lords member’s comments were met with some criticism at the time of the announcement, as many questioned whether the UK monarchy is really synonymous with the word “diversity”:
\u201cIt doesn't show Diversity. It's gaslighting, tokenism and embarrassing. https://t.co/WoQI2tYhs5\u201d— Narinder Kaur (@Narinder Kaur) 1682663628
\u201cThis King embraces so much diversity, he fails to remember his people's cultures and society. The monarchy died with our late queen\nhttps://t.co/fInNtfczRo\nFloella Benjamin will carry part of the ceremonial regalia in the Coronation procession\nFour peers representing the Muslim,\u2026\u201d— Tess Summers \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea (@Tess Summers \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea) 1682659818
\u201cSorry Floella but I don\u2019t agree! Growing up in 70\u2019s Floella on TV was good because #RepresentationMatters. Now older & worked in the media, I realise the twists & turns we make to be \u201caccepted\u201d . Yet, when we know better we do better & this is not it! https://t.co/uKBHCcfQTl\u201d— Gayle Edwards (She/Her) \ud83d\udc96\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Gayle Edwards (She/Her) \ud83d\udc96\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1682677620
However, when the time come for Baroness Benjamin to walk down Westminster Abbey with the sceptre, the broadcaster was hailed for her role in the historic ceremony:
\u201cFloella Benjamin is royalty \u2764\ufe0f\n\n#Coronation\u201d— Andre Austin (@Andre Austin) 1683367314
\u201cThe most regal person in the Coronation is DEFINATELY\nFloella Benjamin\n\n#Coronation\u201d— Dora \ud83d\udc99 (@Dora \ud83d\udc99) 1683367777
\u201cNow we\u2019re talking.\n\nThe truly great Floella Benjamin.\n\n#kingscoronation2023 #KingsCoronation #floellabenjamin #Coronation\u201d— Andrew Jazzie (@Andrew Jazzie) 1683367363
\u201cQuite surreal to see an icon of my childhood, Floella Benjamin, as part of the ceremony so prominently. Surreal, but lovely. #Coronation\u201d— John McInnes \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f (@John McInnes \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f) 1683367132
\u201cFloella Benjamin must have led an interesting life. I used to watch her on Play School back in the 1980s and now here she is as a member of the House of Lords taking part in King Charles III's coronation \ud83d\ude04\u201d— \ud835\udd44\ud835\udd56, \ud835\udd44\ud835\udd6a\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd57, \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd56 (@\ud835\udd44\ud835\udd56, \ud835\udd44\ud835\udd6a\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd57, \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd56) 1683367262
\u201cI get boundless joy from seeing Floella Benjamin up there doing the Lords thing.\n\nSuch an icon of my childhood.\u201d— John Bull (@John Bull) 1683367168
Baroness Benjamin was just one of several individuals who carried royal objects during the ceremony, with Commons leader and Lord President of the Privy Council Penny Mordaunt MP tasked with carrying the Sword of State in the main procession.
After being carried by Baroness Benjamin, the sceptre was then presented to King Charles by The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales.
