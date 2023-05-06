Floella Benjamin fans delighted to see Play School 'icon' as part of the coronation

Beloved former children’s TV presenter turned author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, has received widespread praise for her involvement in the coronation of King Charles III.

The ex-Play School star was tasked with carrying some of His Majesty’s royal objects or ‘regalia’ – specifically the Sceptre with Dove (also known as the Rod of Equity and Mercy) which represents the monarch’s spiritual role and has a dove at the top representing the Holy Ghost.

Ahead of the coronation, Baroness Benjamin said of the opportunity: “I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic coronation ceremony.

“To be selected to carry the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for, and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced.”

The Lords member’s comments were met with some criticism at the time of the announcement, as many questioned whether the UK monarchy is really synonymous with the word “diversity”:

However, when the time come for Baroness Benjamin to walk down Westminster Abbey with the sceptre, the broadcaster was hailed for her role in the historic ceremony:

Baroness Benjamin was just one of several individuals who carried royal objects during the ceremony, with Commons leader and Lord President of the Privy Council Penny Mordaunt MP tasked with carrying the Sword of State in the main procession.

After being carried by Baroness Benjamin, the sceptre was then presented to King Charles by The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales.

