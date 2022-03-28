Former X Factorcontestant Frankie Cocozza looks unrecognisable after relocating to Australia to start a family.

The singer memorably appeared on the 2011 series of the show and landed Gary Barlow as his mentor. He told the judges he had six girls' names tattooed on his rear during his audition. Tulisa said she did not believe him, which prompted the then-18-year-old to flash his bum to the audience.

Cocozza made it through to the live shows, but things soon turned for the worse when he was removed from the show for an incident that was later blamed on "boasting about cocaine-fuelled sex sessions."

He later released a statement, saying his life had "gone out of control" and that his exit from the show was related to drugs.

Cocozza, 29, now lives down under with his wife Bianca Murphy and two-year-old son. In a recent Instagram selfie, he is seen donning a floppy hairstyle, wearing a white shirt with a denim shacket over it.



The post was flooded with comments – with everyone remarking on how different he looked.

"Kids really do age people, lol," one joked, while another witty user added: "Can I see a few grey hairs there, boy?"

A third fan added: "Young Frankie that I've been following for ten years has grown into a man."









Before moving overseas, Cocozza briefly dated Ex On The Beach star Charlotte Dawson after filming Celebs Go Dating in 2017. The singer later went to feature in Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother, coming second place behind Denise Welch.

Cocozza tied the knot back in 2018 in a simple Brighton ceremony.









The pair then welcomed a baby boy together in May 2019, sharing a snap to social media, joking their new addition was in for "one hell of a ride."

Talk about a blast from the past.

