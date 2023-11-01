Friends creators reveal Matthew Perry was 'happy' in their final conversation with him

The creators of Friends have shared how Matthew Perry was "in a really good place," two weeks before his sudden death.

The 54-year-old's death was confirmed after was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

In an interview preview from the Today show that will air today (November 1) Marta Kauffman and David Crane spoke to the actor who played Chandler Bing in their popular sitcom for a decade.

“It was great,” Kauffman said about the last conversation she had with Perry.



“He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Kauffman, Crane along with executive producer Bright also released a statement together after news broke of Perry's unexpected death.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing," they said.

"He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

They concluded: "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Perry's fellow Friends castmates also released a joint tribute on Monday (October 30).

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the sitcom stars wrote in a statement to People.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they continued.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

