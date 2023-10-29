Heartbroken tributes to Matthew Perry as Friends star dies aged 54

Matthew Perry has died, aged 54 – and the world has lost one of its great comic icons.

The Friendsstar earned himself an international cult following thanks to his sarcastic quips and heart-melting smile as fan-favourite Chandler Bing.

His death was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday, after he drowned in a jacuzzi at his LA home, according to US outlets.

Police sources told TMZ that first responders rushed to the house after receiving a call reporting a cardiac arrest. The sources said no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play was suspected.

Since the tragic news broke, heartbroken tributes to the beloved actor have poured in on social media, from colleagues and admirers alike.

Here's a look at just some of the endless words of grief and adoration for the "troubled" but cherished sitcom legend:





Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild were among the first celebrity voices to share their devastation at the news.



Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein during the early series of the TV show and often appeared to perform her catchphrase “Oh! My! God!”, paid tribute to Perry on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother and erotic novel writer Nora Bing, said on Twitter/x:

Perry, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role in Friends, starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox – who played Perry’s on-screen wife Monica Geller.



The actors reunited on screen for the first time in 2021 after the show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004, having become a pop culture phenomenon.

Perry’s other notable TV work includes the short-lived Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, written by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, while he also starred in several films, including Fools Rush In, opposite Salma Hayek and his father John.

US actress Mira Sorvino, who starred alongside Perry in 1994 film Parallel Lives, said on Twitter/X: “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!

“May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

While Legally Blonde star Selma Blair described Perry as her “oldest boy friend”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to Perry after attending the same school:

Perry was one of the most familiar faces on television during the 10 series of Friends.

In a statement Warner Bros, the entertainment company which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

During his time on the show, Perry struggled with addiction and anxiety which he described in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' which was published in 2022.

