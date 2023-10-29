Chandler Bing's funniest quotes in honour of Matthew Perry

Chandler Bing basically invented sarcasm, in the eyes of millions.

And yet, the beloved Friendscharacter was not so much played by Matthew Perry as he was Matthew Perry.

According to the star, who passed away on Saturday, when he first read the script for the iconic sitcom, he felt as though someone had followed him around for a year, stolen his jokes, and perfected his “world-weary yet witty view of life”.

Some of the show’s funniest lines were delivered by the American-Canadian actor, whose expert delivery helped seal them into the annals of comic writing.

Now, in the wake of Perry’s tragic and untimely death at the age of 54, indy100 has rounded up Chandler’s most memorable, and side-splitting, quotes:

1. "Could I be...?"

OK, admittedly this isn't a single quote, but Chandler's intonations became catchphrase-worthy in themselves, as tributes to Perry confirm:

2. "I'm not great at the advice... can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

3. "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable"

4. "And yet I never run into Beyoncé"

5. "And I just want a million dollars!"

6. "Was that place the Sun?"

7. "What did I marry into?"

8. "I’m sorry, we don’t have your sheep"

9. "I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me"

10. "Sure... where?"

Chandler had the last word in the last ever episode of Friends. And it couldn't have been more perfect...

Of course, if you really want to absorb yourself in the genius that was Chandler, you can watch one of the countless compilations that have been created on YouTube and X/Twitter.

Chandler Jokes | Friends www.youtube.com

Otherwise, just sit back and smile at the memories.

R.I.P, Matthew.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings