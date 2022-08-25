TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform.

The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.

Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home."

Here is everything we know:

Who is Gabbie Hanna?



Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet personality who rose to fame during the Vine era, a now-discontinued short-form video platform (2013-2017).

In 2017, Gabbie released singles Out Loud, followed by 2WayMirror two years later. She then released Bad Karma in 2020 and Trauma Queen this year.

She has amassed over 7.5 million followers on TikTok under the username TraumaQueen, sharing content on religion, mental health and more. Gabbie also takes up poetry with two New York Times bestselling books: Adultolescience and Dandelion.

Before her online success, Gabbie attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in communications and psychology. She took a job at Buzzfeed in Los Angeles before quitting to pursue social media full-time.







Why are people worried?

Thousands of fans have flocked to her TikTok comments and Twitter to express their concerns over Gabbie's recent videos.

Over 24 hours, the TikToker uploaded over 100 videos ranting about various topics. One even sees her invite a stranger into her house as she reads a text from a worried friend to "get that man out of your house".









She later kicked him out of the house, while accusing him of knowing who she was.

"Get out of my house now. Now, NOW!" she proclaimed.





"God, I wish I could sleep; I can't wait to sleep. God please let me sleep. But I can't today cuz there's babies dying on the f***ing street," she said in one video.

In another video, Gabbie told people to "be careful with your grammar and spelling" because "every symbol you write holds power".

