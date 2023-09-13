Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk after 'scam' about his career ending goes viral

Celebrities
Broadcasting House, BBC
Gary Lineker has called out Elon Musk for content he’s been subjected to on Twitter/X, and it’s not for the first time.
The Match of the Day presenter hit out at the CEO of the social media site and replied to a “scam” new link which falsely claimed that Lineker was stepping away from his job in the media.
The former England footballer responded to an account with a blue tick and 28 followers, a link with the caption: “Gary Lineker says goodbye and ends his career as a sports journalist.”
“This is a scam. Do not click on it. So much of this on here now @elonmusk,” Lineker wrote.
Lineker has been critical of Musk since he took over at Twitter.
In a recent interview with the Guardian, the sports pundit said the tech mogul was bad at running the social media platform, and called him "rubbish".
He said: "As for Elon Musk, I think perhaps the most interesting thing for me is that, for someone that’s spent so much money on Twitter, he is actually not very good on Twitter. He’s rubbish. I think that’s quite amusing.”
Lineker also previously challenged Twitter/X and Musk after his son received abuse on the platform.
Musk bought Twitter last year and since doing so has been criticised for making a number of unpopular changes like making people pay for their blue ticks and renaming Twitter 'X' recently.
