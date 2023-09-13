Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk after 'scam' about his career ending goes viral

Gary Lineker has called out Elon Musk for content he’s been subjected to on Twitter/X, and it’s not for the first time.

The Match of the Day presenter hit out at the CEO of the social media site and replied to a “scam” new link which falsely claimed that Lineker was stepping away from his job in the media.

The former England footballer responded to an account with a blue tick and 28 followers, a link with the caption: “Gary Lineker says goodbye and ends his career as a sports journalist.”

“This is a scam. Do not click on it. So much of this on here now @elonmusk,” Lineker wrote.

Lineker has been critical of Musk since he took over at Twitter.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the sports pundit said the tech mogul was bad at running the social media platform, and called him "rubbish".

Getty Images

He said: "As for Elon Musk, I think perhaps the most interesting thing for me is that, for someone that’s spent so much money on Twitter, he is actually not very good on Twitter. He’s rubbish. I think that’s quite amusing.”

Lineker also previously challenged Twitter/X and Musk after his son received abuse on the platform.

Musk bought Twitter last year and since doing so has been criticised for making a number of unpopular changes like making people pay for their blue ticks and renaming Twitter 'X' recently.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter