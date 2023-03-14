Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk after son points out how 'mad' social media is

Gary Lineker has challenged Twitter and Elon Musk after his son has received abuse on the platform.

The ex-England footballer's eldest son George Lineker shared how he's been getting abusive messages on the social media platform, amid his father's impartiality row with the BBC which has since been resolved.

"Social media's mad isn't it. Over the last few days, on insta - never had so many nice messages. On Twitter - never had so much abuse," George wrote today (March 14).

"It's not even anything to do with me."

George also shared an example of the abuse he's been at the receiving end of with a DM sent to him that read: "Your a mug how dare you stick up for what your s**thouse of a dad said you need to be burned at the stake."

This led Lineker to share a screenshot of his son's tweets and challenge those in charge on the social media platform.

"Is this acceptable @Twitter @elonmusk? And I don't mean the grammar?" he asked, calling out Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk.

The Match of the Day presenter made headlines when he was suspended by the BBC in an impartiality row after he criticised the government's controversial asylum policy on Twitter, comparing the government's language on the matter to 1930's Germany.



After a boycott from fellow MOTD colleagues such as Ian Wright and Alan Shearer causing last week's programmes to be reduced in length, Lineker announced he and the BBChad “navigated a way” through the disagreement for him to return as host.

In a Twitter thread, Lineker described how it had been a “surreal few days” and thanked everyone for their "incredible support."

