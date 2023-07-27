Former Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo attempted to praise David Cameron on social media and it went as well as you might expect.

Toffolo, who is also known by the name “Toff”, rose to fame as a reality star and became friends with Stanley Johnson, father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during an appearance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But, in a recent tweet, Toff found receiving pushback after sharing her praise for another former Tory PM, Cameron.

She shared a picture of Cameron addressing a room full of people and wrote: “I can confirm that David Cameron has still got it.”

It didn’t take long for many people to point out some of Cameron’s decisions made as a leader that they believe had a devastating effect on the country.

Political commentator, Supertanskiii, wrote: “By ‘it’ you presumably mean the sheer audacity to show his face in public after absolutely destroying Britain with austerity and Brexit?”

In a similar vein, Dom Joly, asked: “By ‘it’ I presume you mean eternal shame for panicking about empty threats from Farage and enabling Brexit, sending us into an economic death spiral?”

Someone else joked: “Don’t get too close or your might catch it…”

“Hope he keeps it to himself then !!!” another commented.

One Twitter user asked: “The ability to f*** everything up and then walk away like it wasn't his fault? Is that 'it'?”

Cameron famously called for the 2016 EU referendum that paved the way for Brexit, which many believe has been negative for the country and its economy.

