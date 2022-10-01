Despite never actually appearing in the show Gillian Anderson appears to be up for starring in the newly announced Community movie, as the much-loved American sitcom heads for the big screen.

On Friday it was announced that Peacock and Sony Pictures had greenlit a movie about the show which ran for six seasons before ending in 2015.

Details are thin about what the movie version of Community will be like but it would appear that original cast members such as Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

In fact, McHale, who played Jeff Winger on the show, tagged many of them in a tweet hyping the big announcement but presumably in his excitement managed to tag the wrong Gillian when he attempted to give a shout-out to Gillian Jacobs, who played the role of Britta Perry.

Instead, he tagged The X-Files, Sex Education and The Crown actor Gillian Anderson by mistake.

However, 54-year-old Anderson didn't seem to mind this at all and actually appears to be up for starring in the movie. In response she wrote: "Gillian Jacobs who? I’m in @joelmchale."





Given that Community is primarily focused on parodying movies and pop culture and has featured cameos from Jack Black, Owen Wilson, Brie Larson and Matt Lucas to name a few then it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility to see Anderson turn up in the movie.

Community, which ran from 2009 to 2015 was centred around a group of friends who all studied at Colorado's Greendale Community College and focused on the numerous shenanigans and misadventures that they got up to in the school.

There is no release date set for the movie but it will be written by the show's creator Dan Harmon and writer Andrew Guest, who will both be serving as executive producers, along with McHale and former producers Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff.

