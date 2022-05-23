Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo posted a photo of him kissing his 8-year-old daughter Mia on the lips - and taunted his "haters."

On Sunday, the regular This Morningchef took to his Instagram with 1.5 million followers and share a photo of him and his daughter accompanied by a message for potential critics to "get over it and get a life."

"To all the haters out there……yes, I still kiss my principessa on the lips, get over it and get a life ….. GDx," he wrote in the post's caption.

A second photo within the same post also showed D'Acampo and his daughter laughing and smiling together.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fellow presenter pal Fearne Cotton commented on his post with a series of heart-eye emojis.

The chef's 17-year-old son Rocco also responded with heart emoji eyes.

Many other people took to the comments section of the post with encouragement and shared how they are also affectionate with their family members.

One wrote: "My dad's 72, and I'm 41 and I kiss him on the lips too because he's my dad ."

"Anyone who sees this as anything other than the love between a father & daughter is what's wrong and the issue. If you're sexualising this, you're not well," another added.

A third added: "People are too uptight these days. Love your precious bond!"

D'Acampo also posted the same photos to his Twitter - and some people weren't as supportive of it.

"It's more to do with infection etc., you can pass cold sores on etc., so why not just use the cheek," someone wrote.

"Each to their own. I'm glad my dad never did it, lol," another added.

'Back in December 2019, D'Acampo had also clapped back at trolls who believed he was "weird" for sharing a picture of himself kissing his daughter in bed.

The Daily Mail noted that he shared the video on his Twitter to share a video of him and his little girl, insisting that people uncomfortable with it were the "weird" ones.

"Last time I put a picture of me and you in bed giving kisses and cuddles, a lot of people, they thought it was weird," he said, sharing the clip.

"I thought it was nice because we were cuddling, and I love you so much."

Mia questioned: 'Why did they think it was weird?"

"I don't know; they are the weird ones, nothing wrong with daughter and daddy cuddling in bed, right?' What shall we say to these weird people?" D'Acampo responded.

However, he was left shocked when his daughter flicked her middle finger towards the camera, which prompted him to shout: "Mummy's going to kill you!"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.