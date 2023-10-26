Goldie Hawn reveals that she met 'aliens' in her 20s who 'touched her face'

Goldie Hawn has claimed that she had a truly unique experience when she was in her 20s, having supposedly been ‘touched on the face’ by aliens.

The actress has long been a believer in UFOs and she spoke about them in a new interview with the Apple Fitness+ audio feature Time to Walk.

Hawn claims the incident took place when she was working as a dancer when she was in her early 20s in California.

“That was a time when, you know, there was a lot of UFO sightings," she said.

"I remember this so clearly: I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars. And all I could think of was, 'How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?'"

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Hawn then recounted how she called out to any UFOs that were listening, saying: "I know you're out there, I know we're not alone, and I would like to meet you one day."

Four months later, according to Hawn, she was working at another job in California when she took a nap in a friend’s car.

There she heard a “high-pitched sound in my ear” and saw three "triangular-shaped heads”.

She said: "They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears. They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning.”

The actress then said they "touched me, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light”.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: "We can never ever lose our wonder. It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."

So, there you have it. Are you convinced by the existence of UFOs too?

